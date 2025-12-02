Over 245 grams of MDMA seized in Thrissur

Thrissur(Kerala), Dec 2 (PTI) In a major drug bust, 245.72 grams of MDMA were seized from a car near here on Tuesday, police said.

A team of Thrissur Rural District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) arrested Fahad (aged 32), who was driving the car, and seized the vehicle also, they added.

Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B Krishnakumar received secret information that the highly lethal drug was being smuggled in a red-coloured car from the central Kerala district.

Based on the information, a DANSAF team, which was carrying out security checks in connection with the upcoming local body polls, was sent to locate the car.

During a search at Tanav near Irinjalakuda, the team found 245.72 grams of MDMA hidden in a secret compartment inside a red car driven by Fahad, a native of Kodungallur, police said.

Police said that Fahad was an accused in a case lodged at Kodungallur police station for dangerously driving a car while intoxicated.