Over 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur's Tengnoupal district

Imphal, Feb 2 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said more than 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation have been destroyed in the Khudei Khullen hill range in Tengnoupal district.

Singh also lauded the coordinated efforts of the Tengnoupal district police, the BSF, the forest department and others involved in tackling illicit activities.

“Major Crackdown: 25 plus Acres of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed in Tengnoupal. As part of our intensified War on Drugs mission, over 25 acres of illegal poppy plantations were successfully destroyed today at Khudei Khullen hill range, Tengnoupal subdivision,” the CM said in a post on X.

An FIR has been registered in this regard, he added. PTI CORR RBT