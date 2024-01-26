Over 25 lakh women have taken forms for new entrepreneurship scheme: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jan 26 (PTI) More than 25 lakh women have collected application forms for a new Assam government scheme to encourage entrepreneurship among the rural populace, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Advertisment

The state government has recently rolled out 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan' which aims at turning 40 lakh self-help group (SHG) members into rural micro-entrepreneurs and help them become 'lakhpati baidos (elder sister)'.

"Over 25 lakh women across Assam have collected their application forms for the state’s biggest entrepreneurship scheme.

"Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan aims to generate Rs 1 lakh annual income for each of the 39 lakh micro-entrepreneurs via a Rs 35,000 phased financial support," Sarma said on X.

The application forms for the scheme were distributed across the state over the last few days. PTI SSG BDC