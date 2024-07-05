Over 25 people detained on alleged forced conversion, ruckus complaint in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, Jul 5 (PTI) Over 25 people were detained in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Friday on a complaint that some people were being allegedly forced to convert their religion and workers of a right wing group had created ruckus at a religious congregation.

Alleging that some people were lured to attend the religious congregation in a house having a banner of church foundation, the activists of a right wing group entered the house and thrashed some of the participants, police said.

On receiving information about the ruckus and religious conversion, a team of Mathuragate police reached the spot and detained 28 people, including 20 women.

"A complaint was received that people had gathered at a house in RIICO area for religious conversion following which some people have been detained and are being questioned. The matter is being further investigated," DSP Sunil Sharma said.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) district president Lakhan Singh told reporters that an information was received that religious conversion was going on in a house and about 100 people had gathered at the congregation.

He said that a team had gone there and the police was called to take action. PTI AG KSS KSS