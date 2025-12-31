Over 2,500 nominations filed for BMC polls; 2,122 on last day

Mumbai, Dec 31 (PTI) A total of 2,516 nominations were submitted for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, including 2,122 submitted on the last day of filing, officials said on Wednesday.

The elections to the BMC, which has 227 electoral wards, are scheduled to be held on January 15, and votes will be counted the next day. The nomination filing process began on December 23 and ended on December 30.

The scrutiny of nominations started at 11 am on Wednesday, while the deadline for withdrawing candidatures is till 3 pm on January 2.

Of the 2,516 nominations filed with 23 Returning Officers across the city, M-East ward, which covers areas like Govandi, Deonar, Chembur, Trombay, Mankhurd, and Anik, received the highest 183 nomination papers.

While a little over 400 nominations were received till December 29, the last day saw 2,122 candidates submitting their papers as parties were into seat-sharing negotiations till the last minute, civic officials said.

A total of 11,391 nomination forms (AB forms) were distributed till December 30, officials added. PTI KK NR