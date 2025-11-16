Over 2,500 pet dogs given vaccination, microchip at special camps in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI) More than 2,500 pet dogs were given free treatment, vaccination and microchipped at special camps organised by Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday, officials said.

The camps also heard grievances relating to pet animals, they said.

In total, 2,552 pet dogs were provided free services, stated a press release issued by the Chennai Corporation.

The camps were held at seven centres--Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Pulliyanthope, Lloyds Colony, Nungambakkam, Kannamapettai, Meenambakkam and Sholinganallur.

Chennai Mayor R Priya visited the Sholinganallur centre, the release added.

According to the Chennai Corporation statement, to make things convenient for those who keep pets, such camps have been scheduled on November 9, November 16 and November 23.

In the first camp, 767 pet dogs were provided treatment and vaccinations free of cost.

The next camp will be held on November 23 at above seven centres, the release added. PTI JR KH