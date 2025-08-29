Over 2,500 rescued as floods wreak havoc in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, Aug 29 (PTI) The flood situation in the Ferozepur district of Punjab is still grim with nearly 16,000 acres of crops inundated and 62 villages badly affected.

More than 2,500 residents stuck in flood-affected villages have so far been rescued by the district administration, while 13 relief camps have been set up to shelter the displaced families, officials said on Friday.

As the flood waters continue to cause large-scale destruction, hundreds of residents are reeling under its impact, including health issues.

Official data revealed that more than 4,000 patients have already been treated at various OPDs specially established in the affected areas by the Health Department.

Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said that 28 medical teams are currently operating in the flood-affected villages to provide immediate relief, while in total 160 medical teams have been constituted to strengthen healthcare services across the district.

She said these teams have been equipped with all essential medicines, doctors, paramedical staff and ambulances to ensure timely treatment to those in distress.

The DC, along with Ferozepur SSP, visited the flood-affected areas on Friday.

Sandeep Goyal, superintending engineer, canals, said that the discharge upstream at Harike was recorded at 2,77,398 cusecs and 2,63,33 cusecs were flowing downstream Friday evening. "At Hussainiwala, 2,77,398 cusecs were recorded upstream and 2,60,716 cusecs downstream," said Goyal.

Meanwhile, around 20 villages in the Fazilka district have been severely affected by the flood situation triggered by the swelling waters of the Sutlej. Deputy Commissioner Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu said that road connectivity to villages across the river has been completely snapped while Muhar Jamsher village, which is covered three sides from Pakistan, has been cut off from the rest of the region.