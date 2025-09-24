Over 2,500 unauthorised statues identified on govt lands in Andhra: Minister Janardhan Reddy

Amaravati, Sep 24 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that 2,524 unauthorized statues have been erected on government land across the state.

"A total of 2,524 unauthorized statues have been erected in various government lands across the state. Among them, 38 are on national highways, 1,671 on state roads, and 815 on state highways," said Reddy in an official press release.

A government order (GO) was issued in 2013, prohibiting installation of statues on public roads, footpaths, sidewalks, and other public utility spaces.

The minister clarified that prohibitions do not apply to public utility works like streetlights, high mast lights, traffic or toll infrastructure, electrification, and road development or beautification.

District Collectors have been instructed to remove unauthorized statues following guidelines while the beautification works worth Rs 3.5 crore were sanctioned at Pulivendula for junction enhancement, said the minister.

Similarly, Rs 7.21 crore was sanctioned for Kadapa town circle development through Municipal and Urban Development Department and Directorate of Municipal Services (DMS), ensuring orderly infrastructure and urban beautification, minister added.

As per the GO issued in 2019, no permissions have been granted for existing statues, nor for their removal. Collectors will take decisions based on guidelines, he said.

Based on the suggestions regarding unauthorised statues, the government will examine matters carefully and take necessary action to ensure compliance with rules and public interest, Reddy added. PTI MS STH ROH