Over 2,500 violations reported through Traffic Prahari app in 22 days

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) More than 2,500 violations were reported through the Delhi Police's recently relaunched Traffic Prahari application in the past 22 days, officials said on Friday.

According to data shared by the traffic police, 7,242 people downloaded the mobile app and 3,128 new users registered themselves between August 28 and September 18.

A total of 2,513 violations were reported during that period, the data showed.

Last month, Lt Governor VK Saxena directed the traffic police to upgrade and relaunch the Traffic Sentinel mobile app under the Traffic Prahari name from September 1.

The Traffic Sentinel scheme enables citizens to be the eyes and ears of the police and help reduce the number of traffic violations by reporting them.

The mobile application under the scheme was launched in December 2015.

The app had 1,86,142 (1.86 lakh) downloads, 80,777 registered users, and 3,98,424 (3.98 lakh) violations reported through it, the data showed.

The application empowers the citizens to report violations such as dangerous and wrong-side driving, defective number plates, improper parking or parking on footpath, misbehaviour or harassment by autorickshaw or taxi drivers, over-charging, red light jumping, refusal to go by autorickshaw or taxi drivers, triple-riding on two wheelers, using mobile phones while driving, violating stop and yellow lines, riding without helmets and driving without seat belts.

To further encourage citizens' participation, the lieutenant governor had asked the police to introduce a monthly rewards system for the Traffic Prahari.

Under this reward-based scheme, a person can download the mobile app and register using their mobile number. Once registered, the app enables the "praharis" to report traffic violations by uploading photos and videos of traffic violations. PTI NIT SZM