Over 25,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath cave shrine, total number crosses 1.30 lakh

Srinagar, Jul 4 (PTI) The number of pilgrims who paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at Amarnath cave shrine in South Kashmir crossed the 1.30 lakh mark on Thursday, officials said.

"Nearly 25,000 pilgrims performed the yatra on Thursday and had darshan of Baba Bholenath on the sixth day of the annual yatra," the officials said.

They said the number of pilgrims who reached the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine now stands at 1,30,260.

The officials said 16,667 male pilgrims, 5,367 female pilgrims, 520 Sadhus and two Sadhvis were among those who paid obeisance at the cave shrine.

Over 2,000 security forces, seven transgenders and 354 children also performed the pilgrimage.

As per the officials, there have been two deaths -- a sevadar from Haryana and a pilgrim from Jharkhand -- in this year's yatra. Both the deceased suffered cardiac arrest along the Baltal route in June.

The 52-day pilgrimage will conclude on August 19.

More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year. PTI MIJ HIG HIG