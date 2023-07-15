Over 25,400 people evacuated in Delhi since Yamuna crossed danger mark

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the Delhi Police and other agencies have evacuated 25,478 people since the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark, officials said on Friday.

Sixteen teams of NDRF have been deployed for rescue operations in flood-affected areas of the national capital.

As roads turned into little rivers, the authorities continued the rescue work. Dogs and cattles were also among the evacuees.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said her team braved the floodwater to secure the critical files of the commission.

Her office is located near the Vikas Marg that was flooded after an Irrigation and Flood Control regulator on drain number 12 was damaged due to the gushing Yamuna River.

"So proud of the commitment of my team. Today to save our files from getting drenched in water, DCW Member @VandanaSsingh and @Firdoskhan_ along with several staff members braved the water and entered our office somehow to ensure that our files remain safe!," she said.

In another operation, more than 60 students from Blind School in Kingsway Camp in northwest Delhi were evacuated to a safer location by a team of the Delhi Police after floodwaters entered its premises.

The NDRF team, using boats, rescued 60 dogs and 50 cows that were stuck at an animal shelter home in Mayur Vihar due to inundation.

Meanwhile, teams of the Delhi Fire Service also rescued 15 dogs from Bela Road dog sterilisation centre with the help of Daryaganj fire station staff, officials said. PTI AMP/SLB NB NB