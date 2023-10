Balasore (Odisha), Oct 28 (PTI) Excise Department officials in Odisha seized 265 gm of brown sugar worth around Rs 26.5 lakh and arrested a person for possessing the contraband, police said on Saturday.

Following a tip-off, a mobile squad of the department raided a house at Sadanandpur village under Balasore police station and seized the brown sugar from the man’s possession, they said.

Further investigation is underway, police said. PTI CORR AAM RBT