Over 2,600 police deployed in Meerut range for peaceful Janmashtami celebrations: Official

Meerut (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the Meerut range for the peaceful celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami on August 16, officials said on Monday.

Acting on the directions of Meerut Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kalanidhi Naithani, a total of 2,685 police personnel have been deployed, including six additional superintendents of police, 25 circle officers, 84 inspectors, 581 sub-inspectors, 797 head constables, 780 constables, 412 homeguards/PRD personnel, and one company of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), officials added.

They said that 93 processions will be taken out in the four districts of the range — Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Hapur.

Along the procession routes, 35 sensitive points have been identified. Special programmes will be held at 292 temples, while 23 other sites will host religious events and community feasts. To ensure women’s safety, 83 Anti-Romeo squads have been activated, DIG Naithani said.

Tableaux or new traditions will not be permitted at disputed sites, and strict action will be taken against forced donations, he added.

Special safety measures will be in place for 'matki phod' events, and steps are being taken to repair loose electric wires, ensure CCTV surveillance, and video record programmes, the DIG said.

He further stated that 121 peace committee meetings and 111 departmental meetings have been held with organisers, religious leaders, and administrative officials to address disputes and maintain law and order.

Swift legal action will be taken against those spreading rumours on social media, the DIG warned.