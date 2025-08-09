Over 27 quintals of expired fish, chicken seized in Jammu; 3 cases registered

Jammu, Aug 9 (PTI) Over 2700 kgs of expired fish and chicken were seized and subsequently destroyed in a joint inspection by Legal Metrology Department (LMD) and Food Safety Department here on Saturday, officials said, prompting the registration of three separate cases against the erring shopkeepers.

The recovery of 27 quintals of expired frozen food comes days after a rotten-meat scandal has shaken consumers in Kashmir where authorities have destroyed more than 3500 kgs of adulterated varieties of meat over the past week.

"On the instructions of the government, we conducted joint inspection of fish and chicken market in the city in view of the festival season to check whether the products, including those imported from outside J-K, are stored as per the norms and carry packaging date, expiry and MRP," Deputy Controller LMD, enforcement, Manoj Prabhakar told PTI.

He said a total of 27 quintals of rotten and spoiled frozen fish and chicken were seized during the inspection and accordingly, three cases under legal metrology act were registered against the dealers for violation of various guidelines.

A challan under section 56 along with improvement notice under section 32 was also recommended against the shopkeepers for storing the frozen food in the most unhygienic condition and in violation of the provisions of the food safety and standard act, he said.

He said all the seized material was destroyed with proper SOP along with a team of Jammu Municipal Corporation at dumping station Kotbhalwal in the outskirts of the city. PTI TAS NB