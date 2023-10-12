Over 2.8 lakh plants planted in Delhi since January, says MCD

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The MCD has planted about 2.82 lakh plants under the Green Delhi Action Plan in the 10 months since January, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The plantation drive is part of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) long-term measures to make Delhi pollution free. It was undertaken by the civic body's horticulture department under the Green Delhi Action Plan, 2023-24.

A total of 2,82,168 (2.82 lakh) plants -- 70,108 saplings and 2,12,053 (2.12 lakh) shrubs -- have been planted and the remaining work will be completed soon, the statement said.

"The MCD is continuously working to increase the tree cover in Delhi. Presently, when citizens are facing several health issues due to pollution, the tree plantation (drive) by MCD will be effective to some extent in solving this problem in future," according to the statement.

The civic body has met about 65 per cent of the target under the action plan, it said. PTI SJJ SZM