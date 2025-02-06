Over 28 lakh public grievances redressed in 2024: Union minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Over 28 lakh public grievances were redressed last year, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

These complaints were received on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) -- an online mechanism that allows citizens to raise public grievances.

In 2024, 28,33,836 grievances were redressed on CPGRAMS out of which, 20,71,667 pertained to ministries and departments and 7,62,169 pertained to state governments and Union Territories, said Singh, the minister of state for personnel.

He said over one lakh grievances were redressed in each of the 12 months.

Singh said 3,66,730 grievances were redressed within 21 days from September 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024 by the ministries and departments of the government of India.

"B ministries/departments have appointed 54,106 Grievance Redressal Officers on CPGRAMS portal," the minister said.

Of these 90 ministries and departments, 28 ministries and departments received more than 10,000 grievances in 2024, he said, adding that the number of grievance officers mapped in CPGRAMS in these 28 ministries and departments stands at 46,010.

In another reply, Singh said the government issued comprehensive guidelines for effective redressal of public grievances on August 23, 2024.

These guidelines envisage integration of various public grievance platforms, creation of dedicated grievance cells in ministries and departments, appointment of experienced and competent nodal officers, emphasis on root cause analysis of grievances and action on feedback, strengthening escalation processes by appointing appellate authorities, grievance closure guidelines with further reduction in upper limit of resolution time from 30 days to 21 days, he said.

"Government employees are also part of the overall framework of the guidelines for redressal of grievances. However, a government employee who wishes to press a claim or seek redressal of a grievance shall first address his immediate official superior or head of office or such other authority at the appropriate level who is competent to deal with the matter in the organisation," Singh said.