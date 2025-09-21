Over 2.83 lakh health camps held across India under Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Over 2.83 lakh health camps have been held across the country till September 20 since the launch of 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' on September 17 to screen for non-communicable diseases, such as cancers, anaemia, tuberculosis and sickle cell disease, and provide various types of counselling.

A cumulative footfall of more than 76 lakh citizens has been recorded nationwide at these camps, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Over 37 lakh citizens have been screened for hypertension and 35 lakhs for diabetes.

More than 9 lakh women have been screened for breast cancer, and over 4.7 lakh for cervical cancer. Oral cancer screening has covered more than 16 lakh people.

Besides this, more than 18 lakh antenatal check-ups have been conducted, while over 51 lakh children received life-saving vaccines, the statement said.

Upwards of 15 lakhs have screened for anaemia. Also, over 22 lakh citizens have been screened for TB and 2.3 lakh for sickle cell disease. The statement further said that more than 1.6 lakh blood donors were registered, alongside 4.7 lakh new Ayushman/PM-JAY cards have been issued.

In addition to the extensive network of NHM health camps, including Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and AIIMS, other Institutes of National Importance (INIs), tertiary care hospitals, medical colleges and private institutions participated in this national drive.

These facilities have hosted thousands of speciality camps, providing advanced screening, diagnostics, counselling and treatment services to beneficiaries, thereby complementing the efforts of state governments and community-level health workers, the statement said.

The central government institutes, medical colleges and private organisations have cumulatively organised 3,410 screenings and speciality health camps, benefiting more than 5.8 lakh citizens. PTI PLB AMJ AMJ