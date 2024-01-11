Over 29 lakh availed benefits of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Assam: CM

Guwahati, Jan 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said over 29 lakh people have so far availed benefits of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in 35 districts of the state.

Altogether, 2,358 events were conducted Assam, and the yatra was still continuing in 16 districts, Sarma said on X, after reviewing its progress with district commissioners and senior officials.

''Our endeavour is to ensure complete saturation of all welfare schemes led by Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji,” he said.

The total footfall in health camps so far has been 5,28,120, and 60,237 Ayushman Bharat cards have been distributed to the beneficiaries, the CM said.

Over 4.15 lakh people have been screened for tuberculosis and 64,309 for sickle cell anemia in the camps, according to the data provided by Sarma.

Besides, there have been 33,293 registrations for the PM Ujjwala scheme.

Launched in November last year, the yatra is being undertaken across the country, with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner, officials said. PTI DG RBT