Over 2,900 criminals arrested in two-day area domination exercise across state: Rajasthan Police

Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Police arrested 2,903 criminals across the state during a special "area domination" campaign in a two-day crackdown, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out on conducted on Saturday and Sunday under the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Sharma, with intensive coordination across police ranges and districts, a police statement said.

Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN said the campaign involved advance planning by district and range units.

Top officials, including range IGs and police commissioners in Jaipur and Jodhpur, monitored control rooms, while district superintendents-led operations on the ground.

A total of 3,104 police teams conducted raids at 15,521 locations, deploying over 13,000 personnel. Among those arrested were 417 notorious criminals and 1,688 individuals with pending warrants or declared offenders.

The Jaipur Range led the operation, raiding 4,056 locations and arresting 79 hardened criminals, 579 warrant absconders, 20 reward-listed offenders, and 238 others involved in various crimes.