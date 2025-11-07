Over 3 cr enumeration forms distributed in Bengal as part of SIR: EC

Kolkata, Nov 7 (PTI) More than 3.04 crore enumeration forms were distributed by booth-level officers since the commencement of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across West Bengal on November 4, Election Commission sources said on Friday.

Altogether 80,681 BLOs, deployed in 294 assembly constituencies for the enumeration process, have been visiting the residences of voters across the state to distribute the forms.

"More than 3.04 crore enumeration forms were distributed in the state upto 8 pm on November 7," the sources said.

The last SIR in the state was held in 2002. PTI SUS MNB