Over 3 crore Ayushman cards generated till Nov 28 under 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) More than 3 crore Ayushman cards had been generated under the 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign till November 28 with the maximum being generated in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign, which was launched by President Droupadi Murmu on September 13, seeks to saturate selected healthcare services in every village and town in line with the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure everyone has access to them, Mandaviya said.

The 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign involves a set of interventions -- 'Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0', 'Ayushman Melas' and 'Ayushman Sabha'.

Mandaviya said that 3,00,24,031 Ayushman cards had been generated under the 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign till November 28.

Advertisment

On the National Health Mission (NHM), the Union minister said, the government has taken many steps towards universal health coverage by supporting the state governments in providing accessible and affordable healthcare to people.

Under the National Health Mission, financial and technical support is provided to states and union territories to provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to people, especially the poor and vulnerable sections, in both urban and rural areas, he said.

The government has launched four mission mode projects, namely PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Mandaviya said.

Advertisment

PM-ABHIM was launched to develop capacities of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems, strengthen existing national institutions and create new institutions to cater to detection and cure of new and emerging diseases.

It is a centrally sponsored scheme with some Central Sector Components. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore till year 2025-26.

Through Ayushman Arogya Mandir, comprehensive primary healthcare is provided by strengthening sub-health centres (SHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs). Ayushman Arogya Mandirs provide preventive, promotive, rehabilitative and curative care for an expanded range of services encompassing reproductive and child healthcare services, communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases and other health issues.

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) provides annual health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family to the poor and vulnerable.

Listing various achievements in the health sector, Mandaviya said the maternal mortality ratio at present is 97 (against the target of 100 by the year 2020), the infant mortality rate is 28 (against the target of 28 by the year 2019) and the fertility rate is 2 (against the target of 2.1 by the year 2025). PTI PLB DIV DIV