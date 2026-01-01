Over 3 crore registrations received for ninth edition of PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Over three crore registrations have been received so far for participation in the ninth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual Pariksha pe Charcha, according to Ministry of Education (MoE) officials.

An online competition with multiple-choice questions is being organised on the MyGov portal from December 1 to January 11 for the selection of participants. Students from Classes 6 to 12, teachers and parents are eligible to participate in the competition.

"Over three crore registrations have already been received for the PM's Pariksha Pe Charcha which is scheduled later this month," a senior MoE official said.

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was telecast on February 10 last year. The interaction was held in an innovative new format at Sunder Nursery in the national capital. It brought together 36 students from across states and Union Territories, representing government schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Eklavya Model Residential schools and CBSE schools.

The edition also featured seven separate episodes covering topics such as sports, discipline, mental health, nutrition, technology, finance, creativity and positivity, offering inspiring insights from renowned personalities.

In 2025, the Pariksha Pe Charcha set a Guinness World Record, drawing participation of students from more than 245 countries, teachers from 153 countries and parents from 149 countries.

The programme has grown from just 22,000 participants in the first edition in 2018 to 3.56 crore registrations in the eighth edition in 2025.

Along with this, 1.55 crore people took part in the nationwide Jan Andolan activities related to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, bringing the total participation to nearly five crore. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS