Over 3 kg heroin recovered in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Jul 24 (PTI) More than three kilograms of heroin was recovered from a field in a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Monday.

It is suspected that the heroin was airdropped by a drone from across the Pakistan border, they added.

During a search operation in Rajoke village on Sunday evening, the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force found the heroin packet weighing around 3.7 kg, officials said.

An investigation has been launched to trace the source of the narcotics, they added. PTI CHS RPA