Over 3 kg heroin seized in Mizoram, 4 persons from Assam arrested

Aizawl, Aug 30 (PTI) Heroin weighing over 3 kg was seized and four persons from Assam were arrested in two separate operations in Mizoram, officials said on Wednesday.

Officers of the Excise and Narcotics Department seized 1.31 kg of heroin at Tuirial near Aizawl on August 25. Two persons were arrested and a truck that was transporting the drugs was seized, they said.

The accused were identified as Ali Hussain Laskar (40) and Sebul Haque Barbhuiya (28), both residents of Assam's Cachar district, they added.

In Saitual district, 2 kg of heroin was seized at Seiling on Monday and a pickup van that was being used for transporting the drugs was impounded, officials said.

Those arrested in the operation were identified as Bokul Uddin (23) and Sabil Ali (24), both from Assam's Karimganj district.

The seized heroin was smuggled from Myanmar, officials said.

All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act. PTI CORR SOM