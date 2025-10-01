Over 3 kg of Ice drug recovered along IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) The Border Security Force on Wednesday recovered over 3 kg of Ice drug (methamphetamine) along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsa, an official said.

During a search operation in an area near Burj village, the BSF troops recovered a bag containing the narcotics weighing 3.165 kg.

In another incident, the BSF in a joint operation with the Punjab Police recovered a drone and a packet of heroin weighing 580 grams from a field near Dal village in Tarn Taran district.

These recoveries mark BSF's persistent endeavours in foiling the malicious attempts of Pakistani smugglers using drones to deliver narcotics across the border, the official said. PTI CHS NB NB