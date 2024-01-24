Over 3 lakh Chhattisgarh youths to attend PM's virtual interaction on National Voters' Day

Raipur, Jan 24 (PTI) More than 3 lakh youths in Chhattisgarh are expected to take part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pan-India virtual interaction programme on National Voters' Day on Thursday, the organisers of the event said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP's youth wing, has organised 'Namo Nav-Matdata Sammelan' on Thursday during which the PM will interact with younger voters, said Ravi Bhagat, Chhattisgarh BJYM president.

Lakhs of youths (mostly in 18-25 age group) will virtually connect with the prime minister at nearly 5,000 places across the country, he said.

In Chhattisgarh, more than 3 lakh youths will connect with the event at 176 places, Bhagat said.

Advertisment

The state BJYM had launched a drive to mobilise youths in all the 90 assembly constituencies of Chhattisgarh and link them with the virtual programme.

Students from almost all colleges, educational institutions and coaching centres, who are young voters, have registered themselves online for the event, he added.

Since 2011, National Voters’ Day (NVD) is celebrated on January 25 every year across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India which came into existence on this day in 1950. The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the poll process. PTI TKP RSY