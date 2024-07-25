Over 3 lakh hailstorm-hit farmers given total Rs 377.52 crore aid in 5 years: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) More than three lakh farmers affected by hailstorm in Rajasthan have been given assistance of Rs 377.52 crore in the last five years, Minister of State for Disaster Management Otaram Dewasi informed the Assembly on Thursday.

The minister was responding to a supplementary question asked by an MLA during the Question Hour.

In the last five years, agricultural input-subsidy assistance of Rs 377.52 crore has been distributed to a total of 3,41,133 farmers affected by hailstorms, he said.

During the same period, the Rajasthan government received a grant of over Rs 10,314 crore from the Centre under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) guidelines.

He said that on receipt of applications for compensation, the affected farmers are given the assistance amount within six months.

Dewasi informed the House that in case of crop failure, the agricultural input subsidy assistance is not paid based on the quality of the land.

He said that as per the provisions of the SDRF rules issued by the government of India, in case of 33 per cent or more of crop failure (loss) due to notified natural disasters, agricultural input-subsidy is paid to the affected farmers. PTI AG IJT IJT