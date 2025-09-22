Over 30 animals rescued during Yamuna floods in Delhi by PETA India during monsoon

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) More than 30 dogs and other animals stranded in flood-hit areas of Delhi and nearby villages during the Yamuna's rise above the danger mark earlier this monsoon were rescued by animal welfare organisation People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, the group said on its official site.

The team, supported by the Global Compassion Fund, secured life jackets and a boat to launch operations in the submerged areas. Rescuers waded through floodwaters to reach dogs clinging to patches of dry land and buffaloes trapped in waterlogged villages, the authority said in a report on their official site.

"In one instance, villagers offered tractors to assist the PETA team in freeing several buffaloes caught in rising waters. Soon after, rescuers were alerted to dogs stuck in submerged lanes and managed to save four more animals despite navigating through dangerous, murky water," the report read.

The Yamuna had touched 207 metres, above the evacuation mark, at its peak earlier this month, flooding areas along its banks. The level began to recede thereafter, dropping to 204.49 metres at the Old Railway Bridge on September 11, below the warning threshold of 204.50 metres, according to the Flood Control Department.

Officials attributed the flooding to heavy discharge from the Hathnikund and Wazirabad barrages, which at one point released 25,139 cusecs and 42,440 cusecs of water per hour respectively. PTI SGV VIT SGV KSS KSS