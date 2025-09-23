Over 30 flights cancelled as heavy rains lash Kolkata

Kolkata, Sep 23 (PTI) Heavy torrential rain in Kolkata on Tuesday severely disrupted air travel, leading to the cancellation of at least 30 flights and significant delays in several others, officials said.

The relentless downpour caused massive flooding across the city, leaving thousands of commuters stranded and severely affecting transport services.

At Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, multiple flights were grounded due to adverse weather conditions, with authorities citing incessant rains and restricted visibility as key safety concerns.

"At least 30 flights have been cancelled so far, and 31 others have been delayed," an official of Kolkata Airport said.

The aviation sector is bracing for further disruptions as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warnings of more heavy rainfall in the coming days, attributed to a low-pressure system forming over the northeast Bay of Bengal.

The heavy rainfall, which began overnight, led to widespread waterlogging in many parts of the city. Arterial roads were submerged, leaving vehicles stranded for hours, while commuters struggled to wade through waist-deep water.

The situation was exacerbated by the suspension of Kolkata Metro services on a significant stretch of the Blue Line, with stations in flooded areas remaining closed.

In the aftermath of the downpour, local authorities reported that at least seven people had lost their lives due to electrocution, with several others injured in water-related accidents.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials said that areas in the southern and eastern parts of the city bore the brunt, with Garia Kamdahari recording 332 mm of rainfall in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park at 285 mm.

Local authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, and emergency teams have been deployed to assist with flood management and rescue operations. PTI PNT RG