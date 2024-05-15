Over 30 police personnel from Assam, on election duty in Bihar, injured in accident

Muzaffarpur, May 15 (PTI) More than 30 personnel of the Assam Police, on election duty in Bihar, were injured on Wednesday when their bus collided head-on with a truck in Muzaffarpur district, a senior official said.

Advertisment

Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said the accident took place in Sakra police station area on a national highway.

Thirty-six personnel of the Assam Police, who were deputed in Samastipur where polls were held on Monday, were travelling on the bus. They were on their way to Saran, where voting is scheduled next week, said the SSP.

"On NH-28, the bus crashed into a truck coming from the opposite side. The impact of the collision caused many to be thrown off the bus, smashing the window panes," said the police officer.

The driver of the truck was also severely injured in the mishap, said the SSP, adding that all the wounded persons have been rushed to local hospitals. PTI CORR NAC SOM