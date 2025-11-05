Over 300 academics write to SAARC sec-gen over 'unjust dismissal' of South Asian University prof

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Over 300 academicians from universities worldwide have written to SAARC Secretary-General Golam Sarwar, seeking his intervention in what they called "unjust and punitive dismissal" of an economics professor at the South Asian University (SAU) here.

Snehashish Bhattacharya, Associate Professor of Economics, was among four faculty members suspended in June 2023 for allegedly "inciting students against the interest of the university" during stipend protests the previous year. His services were formally terminated on September 11 this year, with retrospective effect from June 2023.

"We are deeply concerned at the unjust dismissal of Snehashish Bhattacharya. Students peacefully protested for representation in the university bodies for gender sensitisation and against sexual harassment, and a rollback of reduction in their stipends. The administration responded with student expulsions, suspensions and police action," the academicians said in the letter.

"Faculty, including Bhattacharya, urged dialogue and constructive engagement. Instead, the administration singled out Bhattacharya and three colleagues, suspended them in June 2023, and cut their pay to 25 per cent without statutory basis. Standing by professional principles, Bhattacharya has consistently denied all charges, and refused to submit letters of regret demanded by the university," it added.

The academicians have urged the secretary-general to call upon SAU to immediately rescind Bhattacharya's termination to protect academic freedom within the institution and to uphold the founding ideals of collegiality, dialogue and intellectual independence.

"The university has responded with his dismissal and has justified his dismissal as a response to 'incitement against the university'. This misrepresents his good-faith commitment to teaching and student welfare," they said.

Among the signatories are several eminent academics, including Ha-Joon Chang (SOAS University of London), Jayati Ghosh (University of Massachusetts Amherst), Amit Bhaduri and Prabhat Patnaik (Jawaharlal Nehru University), Partha Chatterjee (Columbia University), Rathin Roy, former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, and Guy Standing (SOAS University of London).

The signatories also challenged SAU's claim that it lies beyond the jurisdiction of Indian courts, calling it an argument that "undermines the rule of law and accountability".

"This is not merely a case of one individual but a test of whether the South Asian University can still stand by the principles of openness, dialogue and mutual respect on which it was founded," it said.