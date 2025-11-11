Over 300 drones illuminate skies over Dehradun for Uttarakhand's silver jubilee

Dehradun, Nov 10 (PTI) A grand drone light show was held in Dehradun on Monday to mark the silver jubilee of the formation of Uttarakhand.

Organised by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UKADA), more than 300 drones illuminated the skies over Dehradun with captivating artworks.

The show began with a scene depicting the descent of Mother Ganga from Lord Shiva's locks.

This was followed by "25 Years of the Establishment of Uttarakhand State," "Om Galaxy," "Trishul and Damru." They also came together to form the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines.

The swarms of drones were also choreographed to depict the state bird, the Himalayan Monal, Uttarakhand folk instruments and a male figure in Kumaoni traditional attire.

The event featured 300-400 drones manufactured under the Make in India initiative.

SS Tolia, Additional Chief Executive Officer, UCADA, said that Uttarakhand is not only a land of divinity and natural beauty, but also a land of innovation and progress.

"This drone light show ushers in a new era of creative tourism experiences. Today, as we celebrate 25 years of statehood, we are moving forward into the future, bringing tradition and technology together," he said. PTI DPT AMJ AMJ