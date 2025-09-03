Over 300 Durga idols sent abroad in 2025 from Kolkata, 60 more than last year

Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) Over 300 idols of Goddess Durga and her progeny were shipped abroad this year from Kumartuli, the famous clay modellers’ colony in north Kolkata, as the figure surpassed the 2024 record of 240, according to an association of potters.

No order for idol came from Russia last year, probably due to the geo-political situation, but Kumatruli got one from there in 2025, along with usual countries such as the USA, Australia, the UK, Japan, the UAE, Germany, Italy and Singapore.

Most of the idols crafted for overseas transport are made of fibreglass, as they are more durable and easier to ship.

"The number of idols sent abroad has already surpassed the 300 mark this year. It was around 240 last year," a spokesperson of Kumartuli Mritshilpi Samity said.

The number of Durga idols being sent overseas from Kumartuli has increased in recent years, after a dip during the pandemic.

Earlier, around 100 idols were shipped abroad for Durga Puja, the spokesperson said.

In foreign countries, organisers usually celebrate the festival using one idol for a few years, and the puja is held on weekends, not following the days as mentioned in scriptures.

The five-day Durga Puja festival will commence on September 28 this year.

Kaushik Ghosh, a craftsman, said he has made 37 fibreglass idols and sent them to countries like Russia, the US, the UK, Singapore, the UAE, Australia and Japan.

"Last year, the Durga Puja committee in Russia could not order the idol because of the war with Ukraine. This year, they decided to organise the puja, which symbolises the triumph of good over evil, ” Ghosh said.

The shipment started from January and gained momentum in March-April, with the last one dispatched in early June, he said, adding all organisers have opted for the 'saveki' (traditional) look of the idol this time.

At least six idols have been sent to the US alone - in Florida, California, Los Angeles, Washington and elsewhere, he said.

Another prominent sculptor, Mintu Pal, who has dispatched around 25 idols to Canada, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, besides the US and UK, said the demand for traditional idols is predominant.

"Unlike a few experimentations last year projecting a certain theme on the lines of the community Durga Pujas in Kolkata, this year the trend is for a traditional look,” Pal said.

Every year, several puja organisers in West Bengal choose a theme, mainly social issues and current incidents, and use their marquees, idols and lighting arrangements to depict it.

Modeller Bikash Paul said he has dispatched 10 idols to various parts of the UK and the US by ship.

Asked about the price of the idols, the sculptors said it starts from Rs 1.5 lakh, with the height of 6-8 feet. This is minus the cost of packaging and travel.