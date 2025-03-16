Over 3,000 athletes participate in 'Run for Fun' marathon in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 16 (PTI) Over 3,000 athletes took part in the 'Run for Fun' marathon organized by the Jammu and Kashmir Police here on Sunday, an official said. The run was flagged off by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Armed Police, J&K, Anand Jain, from Gulshan Ground here, a police spokesman said.

The marathon is part of the ongoing efforts to promote fitness, foster community spirit and encourage healthy lifestyles among the youth, he added.

“Through such events, J&K Police aims to continue its efforts in engaging the community, building strong bonds with the public and ensuring the active participation of citizens in activities that promote peace and well-being,” the spokesman said.

The marathon saw an overwhelming turnout from individuals of all ages, including schoolchildren, veterans and fitness enthusiasts, he added.

The spokesman said the event included routes ranging from a 21-km run from Gulshan Ground to Bajalta Crossing, to shorter runs of 10 km, 5 km, 4 km and 2 km designed for different age groups.

Jain thanked all the officers, sports authorities and agencies for their role in ensuring the success of the event and emphasized the need to involve more youth in such activities to help them stay engaged in positive pursuits.

ADGP, Headquarters/Coordination, J&K, M K Sinha, expressed his appreciation for the massive participation of athletes from across Jammu and Kashmir as well as from other states.

He emphasized that such events are crucial in fostering community engagement and in keeping the youth away from harmful activities like drugs.