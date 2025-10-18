Over 3,000 cases, arrests in Ernakulam Rural District police crackdown on drug activities

Kochi, Oct 18 (PTI) The Ernakulam Rural District Police has intensified its crackdown on drug activities within its jurisdiction, leading to an increase in the number of cases registered, arrests made and seizure of narcotics, like cannabis.

The police in a statement on Saturday said that so far this year, the anti-drug inspections carried out by it under the leadership of Rural District Police Chief M Hemalatha, 3,209 cases were registered, 3,397 persons were arrested and 475 kilograms of cannabis was seized.

Last year, the number of cases was 2,037, with 2,217 arrests and seizure of 270 kgs of cannabis being seized.

It said that most of the drugs, primarily cannabis, arrive in the state from Odisha and Andhra Pradesh and are brought by migrant workers.

The cannabis is bought for Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 from Odisha or Andhra Pradesh and sold in Kerala for ten times that amount -- for Rs 25,000 to Rs 3000.

It is usually transported to Kerala by train, the release said.

Besides cannabis, varying quantities of MDMA, methamphetamine, hashish oil, heroin, LSD stamps and nitrazepam tablets were also seized this year till now from Angamaly, it said.

Most of these drugs were brought from Bengaluru by car or bus, it said.

In addition to the seizures and arrests, the police also implemented 'Mission Punarjani' as part of the anti-drug activities among migrant workers, the release said.

The objectives of 'Mission Punarjani' are to prevent the arrival and use of drugs among workers, provide medical, psychological and social support to those affected by addiction, create awareness, promote alternative lifestyles and create a safe living environment, among others, it said.

A program called 'Let's Sing a Song' was also held in the rural district to educate people against drug addiction, the release said.