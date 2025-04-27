Over 3,000 clubs strengthening electoral awareness among students: Punjab chief electoral officer

Chandigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) The office of the chief electoral officer, Punjab, Sunday said electoral literacy clubs (ELCs) in the state are playing a "remarkable role" in promoting electoral awareness among young voters.

With over 3,000 ELCs actively functioning in schools, colleges, and universities, Punjab is witnessing a strong movement towards building an informed and participative electorate, Punjab CEC Sibin C said.

Set up with the objective of "learning while doing", ELCs are engaging students in a wide range of activities including debates, mock elections, poster competitions, pledge ceremonies, and voter awareness campaigns.

These efforts are helping to inculcate the values of democratic participation and responsible citizenship among the youth, Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab, Sibin C, said.

"Through Electoral Literacy Clubs, we are investing in the future of democracy. Empowering students with electoral knowledge at an early stage ensures that they grow into active, aware, and responsible citizens," he said.

In a bid to document and promote the best initiatives, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer had earlier launched ELC Patrika, an online newsletter featuring outstanding activities and success stories from ELCs across Punjab, a statement said.

ELC Patrika serves as a motivating platform, showcasing creativity, innovation, and dedication in electoral literacy efforts, the statement said.

Taking a step further, the IT team at the Chief Electoral Officer's office is developing a dedicated ELC portal to streamline the functioning and monitoring of all ELCs in the state.

The portal will enable easy uploading of photographs, videos, and reports of activities by the clubs, allowing for real-time tracking and evaluation at the head office level. This digital initiative is expected to further strengthen coordination and provide greater visibility to the vibrant activities of ELCs across Punjab, it said. PTI SUN SKY SKY