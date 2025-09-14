Over 3,000 devotees to attend Global Ayyappa Sangamam: Travancore Devaswom Board

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 (PTI) More than 3,000 Lord Ayyappa devotees from across the world will participate in the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam, the Travancore Devaswom Board said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at Pampa on September 20 at 10.30 am, the TDB said in a statement here.

The programme, organised to mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of the temple body, is expected to draw over 3,000 devotees from different parts of the world, it said.

The proposed event has already triggered reactions from various political parties and community organisations in the state.

Meanwhile, the TDB said the Sabarimala temple would open for monthly rituals for the Malayalam month of 'Kanni' on September 16.

The sanctum sanctorum will be opened by 'melsanthi' (chief priest) Arun Kumar in the presence of 'tantri' (head priest) Mahesh Mohanaru at 5 pm, the statement said.

Darshan will begin at 5 am on September 17, the first day of 'Kanni', and continue until 10 pm on September 21 when the monthly pujas conclude, it added. PTI LGK SSK