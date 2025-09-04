Over 3000 people rescued as Yamuna water level rises in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida, Sept 4 (PTI) As the Yamuna river swelled after the release of water from Haryana's Hathni Kund barrage, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has rescued more than 3,800 people and 1,471 cattle from flood-affected villages in Jewar and Sadar tehsils, officials said on Thursday.

Authorities have set up relief camps, deployed disaster response teams, and launched community kitchens to provide food and medical care to those displaced.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) unit, fire department personnel, and boats have also been pressed into service, they said.

"We have rescued around 3800 people affected with the flood and 18 villages are affected due to rise in water level in Yamuna. As many as 276 people have been shifted to tents made for those affected by floods and around 25 villages in Jewar, where crops fields have been affected," Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Atul Kumar told PTI.

He said more than 400 relief kits have been distributed.

Kumar said three helpline numbers (0120-2978231, 2978232, 2978233) have been issued for those affected.

"Ten boats are operating in the area, and a State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team with eight more boats is joining rescue operations tonight," he added.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Sadar) Ashutosh Gupta said around 3,000 people have been moved to camps where regular meals are being served.

"Nearly 3,500 people have been provided food, and medical teams are on alert," he said.

Officials said farmhouses near the Yamuna have been inundated, and residents are being evacuated to safer locations. The administration is coordinating with social organisations to assist relief efforts.

On Thursday, NDRF and police rescued 35 more people trapped in floodwaters in areas under Dankaur and Knowledge Park police stations.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as water levels remain high, they added.