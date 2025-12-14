Over 3,000 people take part in Assam Rifles Half Marathon in Shillong

Shillong, Dec 14 (PTI) More than 3,000 people from across the country took part in the fifth edition of the Assam Rifles Half Marathon here on Sunday, an official statement said.

The annual event was organised at the headquarters of the Directorate General Assam Rifles at Laitkor, attracting runners from 26 states and two Union territories.

Held against the scenic backdrop of the headquarters of the force in the higher reaches of East Khasi Hills district, the event was attended by senior officials from the armed forces, government representatives and volunteers from different parts of the country.

The event was conducted in three categories -- Cloud Chase (21 km), Pine Path (10 km) and Crystal Stream (5 km).

The 21 km run was flagged off by Director General Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, while the 10 km and 5 km categories were flagged off by senior officers of the force.

A total of 3,038 runners participated, including 559 in the half marathon, 1,502 in the 10 km run and 977 in the 5 km run, the statement said.

Participants were awarded medals, certificates and commemorative T-shirts, while cash prizes of Rs 20 lakh were presented to 48 runners across categories, along with several consolation prizes.

In the overall category, Sandeep Devrari of Kumaon Regiment of the Indian Army, won the men's 21 km race with a timing of 1 hour 7 minutes, while Tamsi Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi emerged as the winner in the women's 21 km category with a timing of 1 hour 23 minutes.

Air Marshal Surat Singh, AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command, attended the event as the chief guest and presented prizes to the winners of the 21 km and 10 km categories, praising the enthusiasm and sporting spirit of the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Lakhera said the marathon seeks to foster a culture of fitness, wellness and togetherness in the Northeast, adding that participation has more than doubled compared to last year.

The Assam Rifles thanked the Meghalaya government for its support in ensuring the smooth conduct of the event, it added. PTI JOP ACD