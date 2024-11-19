Over 30,000 cops deployed in Mumbai for assembly polls

Mumbai: More than 30,000 police personal have been deployed on security duty in Mumbai for the Maharashtra assembly elections to be held on Wednesday, officials said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order and ensure smooth conduct of the elections, a police official said on Tuesday.

Five additional commissioners of police, 20 deputy commissioners of police, 83 assistant commissioners of police, more than 2,000 other police officers and 25,000 personnel have been deployed, he said.

Additionally, three Riot Control Platoons have been put on duty for the purpose of maintaining order.

The traffic department has separately deployed 144 officers and more than 1,000 other personnel on security duty, the official said.

More than 4,000 Home Guards have also been deployed and several personnel drawn from various central and state security forces have been assigned duties at critical locations.

Since the implementation of the model code of conduct on October 15, cash, precious metals, liquor, narcotics and other items valued at nearly Rs 175 crore have been seized in Mumbai, the official said.

To ensure free and fair elections, preventive action has been effectively taken against 4,492 individuals under various legal provisions.

All voters are advised to follow the rules in the 100-metre radius of polling stations, as per an order of the Mumbai police.

Citizens may contact the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate's main control room helplines 100/103/112 for assistance, the official added.

Mumbai has 36 assembly constituencies where 410 candidates are in the fray, and there are more than 1 crore voters.

A total of 10,117 voting booths have been set up in the metropolis.