Over 30000 organisations join Yoga Sangam movement: Ayush ministry

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) Yoga Sangam, the main event of this year's International Day of Yoga (IDY), has received over 30,000 registrations of proposals by organisations across the country.

As in previous years, the main event will be organised in the same manner with the additional feature of online tracking of numerous such programmes held across the country, an Ayush ministry statement said.

This will be done through a facility on the yoga portal of the ministry, wherein aspiring organisations can register their proposals, the statement said.

This overwhelming response in terms of registration of proposals reflects a nationwide embrace of yoga as more than just a practice, it's a movement towards mindful living, community resilience, and national well-being, it added.

From schools and resident welfare associations to corporates, NGOs, and government bodies, institutions from every corner of India are uniting under the banner of Yoga Sangam, by registering their intention to organise an IDY event on June 21, the statement said.

As the nation gears up to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga, the theme for 2025 - "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" - continues to inspire a unified movement that transcends geographies, cultures, and professions, it also said.

The active participation of premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, and central universities has infused renewed energy into the movement, the statement said.

These centres of academic excellence are not only hosting large-scale yoga demonstrations but are also promoting yoga as a tool for mental clarity, emotional resilience, and leadership development, it added.