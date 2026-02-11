Over 3,200 people arrested during Operation Prahar-2: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Feb 11 (PTI) More than 3,200 people were arrested in Punjab during a 72-hour-long drive against wanted criminals, police said on Wednesday.

The drive -- Operation Prahar-2 -- which commenced on Monday, saw police conducting 8,278 raids at locations linked to wanted criminals. The drive was launched by Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Senior officers visited different police districts to lead the operation in which over 2,000 police teams comprising 12,000 personnel were involved.

Sharing the cumulative outcomes of the operation, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said 7,498 individuals were rounded up across the state, of which 3,260 have been arrested. Those arrested include 135 proclaimed offenders.

Police teams have also recovered 47 weapons, 4.8 kg heroin, 3.6 kg opium, 42,797 intoxicant pills, 68 kg poppy husk and Rs 30 lakhs cash during the drive, he said.

Shukla said police teams have also made 1,450 preventive arrests, while 2,788 people were verified and released after questioning.

Yadav said the 72-hour-long operation achieved its objectives beyond expectations, and the 'Gangstran Te Vaar' (crackdown against gangsters) campaign will continue till Punjab is freed of the menace.

People can anonymously report information related to wanted criminals and gangsters, and also share tips on crime and criminal activity, through the Anti Gangster Helpline number 93946-93946.

Police teams continued with their anti-drug drive "Yudh Nashian Virudh" for the 347th day with 164 drug smugglers arrested on Wednesday and 11.9 kg of heroin, 344 o intoxicant tablets/capsules recovered from their possession.

With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 49,129 so far, police said. This anti-drug drive was launched in March 2025. PTI CHS NSD NSD