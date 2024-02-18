Over 32,000 kids to be administered polio vaccine in Himachal's Hamirpur on March 3, says official

Hamirpur (HP), Feb 18 (PTI) Polio vaccines will be administered to more than 32,000 children in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district on March 3, with special focus on those living in slums and other sensitive areas.

According to a statement issued on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh said Health department estimates suggest that 32,378 children up to five years of age will be administered the vaccine in 283 booths across the district.

Of these, about 2,800 children live in slums, labour colonies, construction sites and other sensitive areas. During a meeting on Saturday, Singh said special focus will be put on these areas.

Booths will also be set up at all entry points, main bus stands and other public places.

Teams will conduct door-to-door surveys from March 4 to 6 to ascertain the number of children left out and administer vaccines to them.

Singh also asked Health department officials about the deployment of staff, vehicles and other arrangements for the campaign.

In another decision, the Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department will issue ration cards to migrant workers in Hamirpur, registered on the e-Shram portal of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The cards will be issued to those migrant workers who don't have one yet so that they can get free ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, according to the district's Food and Supplies Controller Arvind Sharma.

The decision has been taken after an order from the Supreme Court. PTI COR BPL SZM