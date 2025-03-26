Over 32,000 people shifted to safe shelters ahead of missile test in Balasore

Balasore: Ahead of a possible missile testing from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha's Balasore district, around 32,000 people living in the vicinity were on Wednesday shifted to safe shelters, officials said.

The people residing in six hamlets within a 2.5 km radius of launch pad -3 of ITR have been evacuated to nearby three shelter centres on early Wednesday ahead of a missile test, they said.

The district administration of Balasore has made elaborate arrangements for their shifting and halting at these centres till the test fire is over.

As a safety measure these steps have been taken, said a revenue department official.

Meanwhile, warning sirens by the ITR authority were conducted after the evacuation was completed for the mission.