Over 330 kg of seized drugs destroyed in Manipur

Imphal, Sep 27 (PTI) Manipur Police on Saturday destroyed over 330 kg of seized drugs at the Shija Common Bio Medical Waste Treatment facility in Imphal West district, police said.

The destroyed drugs included heroin (6 kg), brown sugar (87 kg) and ganja (182 kg).

"The disposal was carried out under strict supervision to ensure compliance with legal and environmental protocols at the designated waste treatment facility," police said.

Manipur Police chief Rajiv Singh told reporters that the disposal process was carried out in a "safe, environmentally responsible and transparent manner" and "such efforts are not only a legal requirement, but also a moral responsibility." "With the prime minister’s initiative as well as the Union home minister’s directive, we have always been fighting drugs. We are in touch with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and their officers who visit here. Major cases with networks across the country have been handed over to the NCB, and investigations are ongoing in the right spirit," Singh said.

He added that the state conducts drug disposal at regular intervals, around every six months, to ensure seized narcotics do not leak back into circulation.