Over 34 crore patients provided consultation through eSanjeevani platform, Rajya Sabha told

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Since its launch in 2019, more than 34 crore patients have been provided consultation through the eSanjeevani platform till February 2, 2025, Union Health Minister J P Nadda told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The eSanjeevani platform has been instrumental in reducing the burden on physical healthcare facilities, Nadda said responding to a question.

It played a crucial role in offering medical consultation across the length and breadth of the country during the Covid pandemic and continues to provide free consultation to patients even in rural and remote areas of the country, he said.

Thus, it is ensuring availability, accessibility and affordability of medical services throughout the country, Nadda said.

The eSanjeevani is implemented in two variants -- eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AB-AAM) and eSanjeevani OPD.

The eSanjeevani AB-AAM is a provider-to-provider telemedicine system, launched in November 2019 and is based on 'hub and spoke' model, Nadda said.

This 'hub and spoke' based variant provides assisted teleconsultations for patients visiting Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) or other designated spokes.

The community health officers in AAMs facilitate teleconsultations for patients and connect them to doctors and medical specialists in hubs established in secondary/tertiary level health facilities or medical colleges through eSanjeevani.

By enabling remote consultations without requiring patients to travel to higher level healthcare facilities, it reduces the burden of physical visits to health facilities, the minister said.

The eSanjeevani OPD is a patient-to-provider telemedicine system, launched in April 2020, to enable citizens to get outpatient services in the confines of their homes, he added.