Over 3.5 lakh visitors, 30 per cent rise in book sales at 4th Gomti Book Festival in Lucknow: NBT

Lucknow, Sep 30 (PTI) The fourth edition of the Gomti Book Festival in Lucknow drew more than 3.5 lakh visitors, with book sales rising over 30 per cent compared to last year, according to its organiser National Book Trust (NBT).

Over 225 national and international publishers participated in the nine-day literary event, up from 175 in the previous edition, reflecting growing interest among readers and publishers alike, NBT Director Yuvraj Malik said.

Malik highlighted that self-help and spiritual books, nation-building and non-fiction titles on India, fiction novels, and children's literature were the most popular categories. Exam-preparation books and Hindi literature also saw strong demand, illustrating the diverse reading interests of festival-goers.

The festival, held from September 20'28 at the University of Lucknow, featured over 100 literary, cultural and children's events with participation from more than 200 authors, artists and resource persons.

"This year, the estimated footfall has crossed over 3.5 lakh visitors, with book sales showing a significant rise of over 30 per cent compared to the last edition," Malik said.

"In terms of readership trends at the Gomti Book Festival 2025, the most sought-after categories have been self-help and spiritual books, nation-building and non-fiction titles on India, fiction novels, and children's literature. Exam-preparation books and Hindi literature have also recorded strong sales, reflecting the diverse reading interests of visitors," he added.

On e-books and audiobooks, the NBT director said a dedicated Rashtriya e-Pustakalaya corner introduced visitors to more than 3,400 free e-books and audiobooks, helping bridge traditional reading with digital platforms.

"While book sales are important, our primary focus is on nurturing a reading culture and supporting the publishing ecosystem across India," Malik stressed.

He added that NBT tracks several key indicators, including sales, engagement with authors and publishers, participation in literary events, and outreach to schools and libraries to assess the impact of its initiatives.

The festival also emphasised creativity and sustainability. Children engaged in storytelling sessions, quizzes, and workshops, including a Book Cover Design Workshop where winners received NBT publications. Discussions on responsible disposal, recycling, and sustainable practices were held for older participants, alongside cultural performances, including a concluding musical performance by the band Parashara.

Organised by NBT in collaboration with the University of Lucknow and the Uttar Pradesh government, the event aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of building a knowledge society and promoting the "Make India Read" mission, while also supporting goals outlined in the National Education Policy 2020 and the Uttar Pradesh government's vision for Viksit Uttar Pradesh@2047.

NBT officials said the next edition of the Gomti Book Festival in 2026 will feature more literary sessions, additional cultural programmes, and expanded activities for children. The Trust will also host the Gorakhpur Book Festival from November 1'9, extending its efforts to promote reading and literacy across the state. PTI KIS HIG HIG