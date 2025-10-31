Over 35 pc students find lack of mentorship biggest challenge in starting own venture: Report

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Over 35 per cent students in Indian universities feel that lack of mentorship is the most significant challenge while trying to start their own venture, according to a new report.

It also stated that over 22 per cent students are concerned about funding constraints and lack of guidance on legal matters.

The report titled, "Youth entrepreneurship and start-up governance-guiding the next generation of leaders towards stability and success", draws from a dual-cohort study involving 1,000 students across Indian universities and 200 industry professionals, including founders, CXOs, investors, and ecosystem experts.

The findings of the report launched at Leadership Summit by BML Munjal University, reveal a generation that is not only ambitious but also eager to build responsible ventures anchored in transparency and trust.

Nearly three-fourths of the students surveyed expressed a clear intention to start their own ventures, reflecting the growing mainstream appeal of entrepreneurship as a preferred career path.

"A lack of mentorship is the most significant challenge, cited by 35 per cent of student respondents. Guidance on legal and financial matters (24 per cent) and funding constraints (22 per cent) also represent substantial concerns. Fear of failure (13 per cent) and difficulty balancing studies with entrepreneurial efforts (7 per cent) are less prevalent but still notable," the report noted.

Governance, often perceived as a compliance burden, is instead emerging as a catalyst for stability and scale. More than half of the industry respondents viewed governance as an enabler of growth, while 33 pc identified it as the most deficient capability among youth-led start-ups.

The study found that ventures with structured board reviews, transparent reporting systems, and ethical frameworks earned significantly higher investor trust.

Transparency and social impact were seen as the two most influential drivers of investor confidence, followed closely by founder credibility, it stated.

The report also highlighted the important role universities play in shaping the next generation of responsible entrepreneurs.

Nearly half of the students rated their universities’ contribution to entrepreneurship as significant, while 89 per cent supported integrating courses on ethics and financial accountability into the curriculum.

At the same time, only 9.6 per cent found existing incubation programmes highly effective, suggesting the need for deeper engagement between academia and industry to bridge mentorship and capability gaps.

"This year's Leadership Report highlights a defining shift in how young entrepreneurs view success from chasing scale at any cost to building responsibly. The next wave of unicorns will not just be driven by innovation, but by integrity,governance, and financial discipline.

"As educators, it is our responsibility to nurture this mindset early, so that ambition and accountability grow hand in hand," said Jolly Masih, Chair, Leadership Summit. PTI GJS NB