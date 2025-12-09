Over 3,500 cyber fraud cases recorded in Maharashtra from Jan to Aug 2025

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) More than 3,500 cyber fraud cases were registered in Maharashtra between January and August this year, according to the data presented in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the information in a written reply to a question raised by NCP MLA Dharamraobaba Atram.

The CM said action has been taken in several of these cases, including the arrest of 12 persons allegedly involved in organised cybercrime networks where bank accounts were made available by one D S Consultancy in Mumbai.

Of them, nine are currently lodged in jail while the remaining accused are out on bail.

Fadnavis informed the House that 169 bank accounts linked to cyber frauds have been frozen during the course of investigation. He said analysis of seized digital devices confirmed misuse of cyber helpline platforms to illegally access confidential banking information.

The chief minister further stated that the government has approved a comprehensive cyber security project to curb rising online crimes, with a modern cyber command centre being set up in Navi Mumbai to coordinate state-level monitoring, response and preventive measures. PTI ND NP