Over 3,500 shifted to safety amid flood-like situation in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 26 (PTI) In a swift multi-agency operation led by the Jammu District Administration, more than 3,500 residents have been evacuated to safety following incessant rains that triggered flash floods and waterlogging across the city on Tuesday, an official said.

Teams from the district administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and local volunteers are undertaking evacuation and relief operations in the worst-hit areas while authorities are also focused on restoring critical infrastructure and essential services, he said.

He said the top priority has been to move residents from vulnerable pockets to safer locations while ensuring food, clean water, and medical care at temporary shelters. The district administration has established relief camps at multiple locations, with the Youth Hostel in Jammu serving as a major temporary shelter, he said.

Community kitchens at Muthi and Satwari are providing food, while medical teams are stationed at all major relief sites, he said. The restoration of power, water supply, and road connectivity is being taken up on priority, with Tehsildar Nagrota overseeing debris clearance on highways.

Deputy Commissioner of Jammu, Rakesh Minhas, reaffirmed the administration's commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring immediate relief for all affected families and said the situation is being continuously monitored, with further updates to be issued as the response progresses. PTI TAS RHL